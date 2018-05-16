Search

Woman's body found in a bag in Muzaffarnagar

May 16, 2018, 16:33 IST | PTI

Her body was discovered last evening from the outskirts of Phulat village

Woman's BodyRepresentational Picture

The body of woman was found in a bag near a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said on Wednesday.The victim, who is yet to be identified but believed to be in her late 20s, was murdered and stuffed inside a bag before being disposed off, police said.

Her body was discovered last evening from the outskirts of Phulat village, they said. The dead body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigations are on.

