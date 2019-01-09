Woman's body found stuffed inside suitcase in New Delhi

crime

The trolley bag was found abandoned near the canal at Dharamshila Road. The body had sharp injuries

New Delhi: The body of an unidentified woman, who apparently had tattooed "Mohit" in Hindi on her right hand, was found stuffed inside a suitcase near Kondli canal in east Delhi's Ashok Nagar area, police said Wednesday.

The trolley bag was found abandoned near the canal at Dharamshila Road. The body had sharp injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Panjak Singh said. He said a tattoo mark with "Mohit" in Hindi was found written on her right hand. A case has been registered at the New Ashok Vihar Nagar police station and the matter is being probed, the DCP said.

The body has not been identified yet, police said, adding they are also scanning through profiles of missing women registered at local police stations. Since no CCTV cameras have been found at or near the spot, it is not known who would have dumped the bag, he said.

The body has been preserved in a mortuary and will be sent for post-mortem, police said. An investigation is underway.

In a similar case, a 40-year-old woman was found dead and her 18-year-old daughter found unconscious inside their residence in the Shantinagar locality here Sunday, police said. The body of the victim bore strangulation marks, Circle Officer Yogender Kumar said. The husband of the deceased was not at home when the incident took place, Kumar said.

