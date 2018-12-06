Woman's skintight leggings makes her appear butt-naked in public; looks explicit

hatke

At first glance, it appeared as if the lady had forgotten her trousers and even her undies, but a closer look revealed that she was wearing a pair of leggings and not exposing herself indecently

Representational Picture

Everyone has had their fair share of epic and disastrous fashion failures, especially the generation that grew up in the 90s when all kinds of bizarre trends and fashions were acceptable. Wearing skin-coloured clothes is not a very common trend and not many are able to pull off the look with ease. This lesson was learnt the hard way by a woman who wore flesh-coloured skin-tight leggings which brought her embarrassment and made her appear 'naked' in public.



According to Mirror.Co.UK. a woman wore a skintight garment in an unfortunate shade (flesh-coloured leggings) which apparently caught the people's attention.

However, one of the passengers managed to take a photo of the woman standing by the bus door and that went viral since. But this isn't the first time that somebody has made a fashion faux pas. In the past, a photo of a woman arriving in skin-coloured tight clothes at a supermarket went viral on Facebook and other social media.



However, one of the passengers managed to take a photo of the woman standing by the bus door and that went viral since. But this isn't the first time that somebody has made a fashion faux pas. In the past, a photo of a woman arriving in skin-coloured tight clothes at a supermarket went viral on Facebook and other social media.

In the post, the woman is pushing a trolley as she browses through the supermarket's shelves. It seems like the woman was naked from the waist down, all thanks to her flesh-coloured leggings. These skin coloured leggings have now become a cause of great amusement and horror among Facebook users and Internet fanatics.

