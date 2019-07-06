Women among four Naxals killed in encounter in Chandigarh

national

Raipur: Four Naxals, including three women, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Saturday, police said.

The skirmish took place in the morning in the forests between Khallari and Mechka villages when a team of the Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-naxal operation, state's Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

"After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of four cadres, including three women, were recovered from the spot, along with seven firearms," he added. The search operation is still underway, he said.

