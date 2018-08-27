Women and schoolchildren tie Rakhi to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

national

Students tie rakhi to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, in Bhubaneswar. Pic/PTI

Several women and schoolchildren yesterday turned up at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's residence on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and tied Rakhis to him. "Delighted to meet children from various schools who came to tie Rakhi on occasion of #RakhiPurnima.

This beautiful gesture only makes our resolve firmer to ensure a happy childhood & thrive for a future abundant in opportunities," Patnaik said in a Twitter post. Patnaik also shared pictures of girls tying rakhis on his wrist. Raksha Bandhan, a celebration of love and affection between brothers and sisters, was celebrated across the state amid gaiety and enthusiasm. Several other leaders aldo greeted people on the occasion. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter to say "Cherishing the occasion of #RakshaBandhan."

Former MP Baijayant Panda said the festival promotes women empowerment and security of the girls. "#Rakhi is abt the eternal bond of love, security, & wamth btw brothers & sisters. It celebrates the power of a woman when she ties the string of protection on her brother.

This #RakhshaBandhan, @PandaJay urges all to promote women empowerment & secure her. #HappyRakshaBandhan," his office said in a twitter post. A host of programmes were organised across the state including the capital city of Bhubaneswar to mark the Raksha Bandhan as people belonging to different sections of society thronged markets and visited their near and dear ones to celebrate the festival.

