Women at Khar celebrate Vat Purnima by tying a ceremonial thread around a banyan, for the well-being and long life of their husbands, on Wednesday.

The celebration is based on the story of Savitri and Satyavan. It is celebrated by married women in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Karnataka. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

