Women bag top three places in Smart India Hackathon 2018

Three all-woman teams have emerged as the winner and two runners-up at the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2018 Hardware Edition at the IIT Kharagpur, a statement from the institute said yesterday.

The teams devised innovative prototypes in Agriculture/Agro-electronics sector which was the theme of the Hackathon at the IIT-KGP. The institute was one of the 10 nodal centres across the country for the Hackathon, each having different themes for the contending teams and would have their own winners. While 'Whistling Cookers' team of the Avinashilingam Deemed University for Women, Coimbatore, was declared the winner at the IIT-KGP, first runner-up, Team Buddies, was from the same institution, an IIT KGP statement said.

The second runner-up was 'Team Askurvara' from the Silicon Institute of Technology. The winning team designed a prototype for 'non-destructive estimation of sugar content of fruits using visible-light imaging', it said. The top three winning teams won cash prizes of Rs 100,000, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively, it said.

