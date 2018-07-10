Women dancing in support of Iranian teen arrested over Instagram video

The young woman from Tehran, who became a dancing sensation on Instagram, was arrested for uploading videos of herself dancing to the tunes of both Iranian and Western music

Social media users have come in support of the young Iranian teenage dancer, Maedeh Hojabri, who got arrested for uploading dancing videos on Instagram.

A young woman from Tehran, who became a dancing sensation on Instagram, was arrested for uploading videos of herself dancing to the tunes of both Iranian and Western music.

The 19-year-old girl appeared in the videos without donning the obligatory Islamic headscarf. Her performances attracted thousands of followers.

She was arrested alongside other dancers and was forced to confess on state television.

Hojabri's arrest led to an outcry of support from ordinary Iranians and other social media users, who posted videos of themselves dancing online, backing her.

A supporter uploaded video of people dancing on the streets of London as she wrote, "We hit the #London pavement today, dancing in solidarity with #MaedehHojabri who has been sentenced to prison for dancing. Maedeh is one of so many brave Iranians fighting for their human rights. #DancingIsNotACrime, #Dance with us!"

Another supporter also uploaded a video of herself dancing and wrote, "Iranians post videos of themselves dancing to show solidarity with teenage dancer Maedeh Hojabri who was arrested for posting her dance videos on Instagram."

"I dance in a public park in Tehran to support Maedeh the 19-year-old girl who got arrested," wrote another supporter.

It should be noted that the Iranian government has strict rules governing women's clothing and dancing with members of the opposite sex in public is banned.

