Women-driven vehicles to be exempted from odd-even plan

Two-wheelers and four-wheelers driven by women plying in the national capital would be exempted from the odd-even vehicle rotation scheme, with the Supreme Court on Monday staying the NGT's 2017 direction, which had made it applicable for all vehicles. Under the scheme, which is currently not in force in Delhi, odd and even numbered vehicles are to ply on alternate days.

As per the Graded Response Action Plan for Delhi and the National Capital Region, the odd-even scheme comes into effect automatically whenever the particulate matter PM10 and PM 2.5 rises to 500 microgram per cubic metre and 300 microgram per cubic metre respectively for 48 hours.

The apex court's order came after the Delhi government said there were around 68 lakh two-wheelers and it would be "impossible to accommodate" the people in public transport if the odd-even plan was applied to two-wheelers also.

