Woman asks boyfriend to send their photos to groom's family to call off wedding

Chennai: In a case that appears to have been inspired by a romantic drama, a woman in Tamil Nadu’s Ayanavaram got her marriage stopped after she asked her boyfriend to send photos of them to the groom’s family.

A report by The Times of India said that they got a package with the woman’s photos with her boyfriend during the pre-wedding reception on Saturday after which they called off the wedding. According to the police, the groom’s family then got him married to the woman's relative who came to attend the function.

The bride’s father lodged a complaint with the police against the person who sent the package and the groom’s family. The police then noted the police numbers from where the photos and the video were forwarded. They traced the number to Nesapakkam, which was the lover’s hometown. They then approached him and seized his phone.

While going through the phone they realised that some messages that were forwarded by their friends were deleted after which he was questioned. He then confessed to the police that the woman herself told them to send the package as the wedding was being held against her will. He also told the police that he was in a relationship with the woman, but her parents did not approve of their relationship. They arranged a suitor for her and decided to get her married despite her protests. Thus the woman asked him to forward photos of them to the groom and his family.

The couple was summoned to the police station where they were let off with a warning and no case was registered against them. The two parties were also summoned where they resolved the matter and the woman’s father withdraw this complaint.

