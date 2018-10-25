Women move HC for security to visit Sabarimala temple

national

In their petition, the women, submitted that despite a judgment of the SC permitting entry of all women into the hill shrine, their hopes are still in limbo

Devotees protest as several women arrive to offer prayers at Sabarimala temple. File pic/PTI

Four women have approached the Kerala HC seeking a direction to the state government to provide them security to offer prayers at the Sabarimala temple.

When the petition filed by A K Maya Krishnan, 37; Rekha S, 45; Jalajamol P S, 35; and Jayamol P S, 28, came up on Wednesday, a division bench of justices P R Ramachandra Menon and Devan Ramachandran directed the government to spell out its stand. The bench then posted the plea for hearing on Monday.

