'Women on Wheels' of Hyderabad Police nabs one goon

The Hyderabad Police's new initiative 'Women on Wheels'has caught a criminal in Gopalpuram police station area. Two female cops'Anusha and Maheshwari'were on duty on Saturday when they received an alert about the movement of SK Kaleem, accused of being involved in criminal activity.

Srinivas Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Gopalpuram division, told ANI: 'Women Constables Anusha and Maheshwari, who were performing duty at Gopalpuram police station, received facial recognition alert.'

'They were directed to apprehend the accused. They successfully apprehended him from Secunderabad railway station area. He has been identified as SK Kaleem,' added Rao.

The unique 'Women on Wheels' initiative of Hyderabad Police has been introduced to mainstream the women police officers and provide them with the freedom to perform their duties shoulder to shoulder with their male co-workers.

It is worth mentioning that this is the second women-centric programme, which was introduced by the Hyderabad Police. A few months ago, the organisation introduced 'We Can' campaign under which the city police set up a number of mobile toilets for the woman cops on duty.

