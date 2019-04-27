Women power

famous-personalities

A Women's Day event will have female entrepreneurs talking about how they have got the professional and personal balance right

It's an event for women, put together by women. Or, to be precise, three women — Mannat K, founder of a design studio; Medha Mukherjee, who runs a media house for women; and Rashi Menda, who has a fashion e-commerce business. Together, they have organised ROAR — Rise of a Rebel, where 500 female entrepreneurs will participate in eight hours of uninterrupted informative disc­u­ssions, to inspire and empower women.



Medha Mukherjee

The discussions feature politician Shashi Tharoor, author and activist Arundhati Roy, and actor Richa Chadha talking about legal rights, social media and careers that are satisfactory and profitable at the same time. There will also be a segment where Arundhati Bhattacharya, former chairman of SBI, Mitali Sagar of House of MiSu fame, and actor Kubbra Sait will discuss empathy, emotional well-being and success, in both their professional and personal lives.



Kubbra Sait

Menda says, "The aim is to have platform where women are defining their future on their own terms. Young women entrepreneurs have struggled to find a safe and conducive platform where they can share, learn more and collaborate. We aim to have a community of 10,000 women by the end of the year."

An after-party with performances by female artistes will follow the event.

ON March 9, 10 am onwards

AT CoWrks, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli

CALL 8880000218

Cost Rs 4,999 onwards

