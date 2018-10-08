Women prisoners can now make video calls from Maharashtra jails

national

This could be the first-of-its-kind initiative for prisoners in the country, claimed the official

Women prisoners and inmates of open jails across Maharashtra can now make video calls to their families and relatives, said a senior official of the prison department of the state government.

This could be the first-of-its-kind initiative for prisoners in the country, claimed the official. A prisoner can talk to his/her family members for five minutes and is charged Rs 5 for availing the service, he said.

