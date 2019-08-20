Women protest at Shivaji Park against Mumbai mayor who manhandled woman

mumbai

Bhajan-chanting women outwit cops to protest at Shivaji Park against Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, who was caught twisting woman's arm in public

Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar

Two weeks after Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar twisted the arm of a woman protesting the electrocution of two people in Golibar, Santacruz, women gathered in protest at Shivaji Park on Monday asking why 'no action had been taken'. What investigations have been conducted against him?" asked a woman, demanding that the mayor be made to leave his post.

One of the women at Shivaji Par, Jyoti Badekar, said, "The woman who was targetted by the mayor may have taken back her complaint and is being forced to gloss over the incident. If this is what such a prominent citizen can do to a woman at a public protest, what is the plight of ordinary women in their homes?"

For Vidya Chavan, MLC, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the venue was significant. "We have gathered at the foot of the Shivaji statue because we want to ask the Shiv Sena (the mayor is from Shiv Sena-controlled BMC), that the party spouts the philosophy of Shivaji Maharaj, but has no statement on this violence against a woman. Shivaji Maharaj espoused the highest respect for women."



Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar; Cops tried to dissuade the women from protesting at the spot, to no avail. Pic/ Bipin Kokate

Shrinking space

The women were not allowed to unfurl banners at the site. They were also stopped by the police from sitting at the base of the Shivaji statue. "The space for peaceful protest is shrinking rapidly. Where is the outrage in the media about this incident?" they asked this reporter angrily. Most of the women were from the Congress, Janata Dal (Secular), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and other organisations but insisted that this was not a political party issue. "This is about high-handedness, bullying and women's safety. It cuts across party lines."

When asked why this call for the Mayor to be removed was being made now, the women said, "We have already protested twice before and at Azad Maidan too. This is our third protest." By now, there was a significant police presence and an officer was seen engaging with the women telling them this was not the place to protest. Even as this was being played out, the women burst into bhajans in front of the Ganesh Mandir next to the Shivaji statue. Accompanied by rhythmic clapping they sang, "jayadev, jayadev, jay mangal murti, mahapaur (mayor) jaava (resign/leave) jayadev, jayadev, jay mangal murti."



The mayor was seen twisting a woman's hand at a protest in Santacruz East earlier this month; (right) mid-day's August 7 report

The cops seemed a trifle flummoxed as the women sang and countered, "what are we doing? Only singing bhajans." Participant Lalitha A insisted that "with leadership comes responsibility." Surekha Pednekar and Sheetal Kadam of the NCP said, "we cannot and should not trivialise this incident. It is serious." There was Dr Ajanta Yadav and Surekha Patil who said that "voices were being strangulated." Shabnam Khan, Vandana Dalvi, S Jaiswal, Sangita and A Dalvi reiterated that "this was a peaceful protest and why should there be so much police for this? Do we not have a right to question the actions of leaders?"

Young women Smita S and Pooja M stated, "change in attitude towards women's issues is happening but every time we are heartened by development, we see action like the mayor's and know there are miles to go for real change. It is a step backward. The mayor may need to go in for gender sensitisation classes, we will be happy to give him a course."

Women seek CM's attention

Even as the sun beat down fiercely, the group though small said numbers were not indicative of the large-scale sentiment and ire against the mayor. They insisted this was not the end of the matter and they would escalate it soon. "We are going to seek an audience with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. It is shameful that it has to come to this," a protester said. It was ironical that the action was taking place diagonally opposite the old mayor's bungalow, which is a Shivaji Park landmark. "We are not carrying bullets or bombs," the women said in retaliation to the police telling them to move. "Like the mayor had to leave his old home and move to another location, we wish that he is made to leave his post too."

Curious morning walkers flocked to the spot, mobile phone cameras flashing, hoping to catch a slice of this Monday morning with a difference.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that it would be incorrect for him to comment on an issue he did not know about. Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar did not respond to calls or messages.

