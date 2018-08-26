Women seeking to end early pregnancy can take abortion pill at home in England

international

Representational Image

Women seeking to end early pregnancies in England soon will be allowed to take an abortion pill at home under a new government plan set to take effect by the end of the year.

Currently, women undergoing medical abortions up to the 10th week of a pregnancy must take two pills at a clinic 24 to 48 hours apart. The new plan would allow them to take the second pill at home. Supporters said the current requirement puts women at risk of having miscarriages while they are travelling home from a clinic.

Chief Medical Officer for England Sally Davies said today the move helps ensure women "receive safe and dignified care." Lesley Regan, president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, praised the plan for providing women compassionate care and more choice.

