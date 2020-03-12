Women sing 'coronavirus go back' bhajan, netizens can't have enough of it

A screen grab of the viral video shows women singing and asking Coronavirus to go back

A few days ago, a viral picture of a coronavirus patient watching sunset in Wuhan, China had taken the world by suprise. And now, a hilarious video showing women singing and pleading Coronavirus to leave India has left netizens amused.

Here's a look at the unusual coronavirus song:

The hilarious video was shared by Facebook user Aayushi Chaurasia. Whie sharing the video on her facebook account, Aayushi wrote: Indian way to fight corona. In the four minute and four seconds clip, a group of women can be seen singing the Coronavirus song like a traditional bhajan.



The video shows women singing the Coronavirus song in unison as they use thier mobile phones to read the lyrics of the song. "Corona bhag ja, bharat me tharo kain kam re, corona bhag ja," the women sing as they plead the virus to leave India.

The unusual song video on coronavirus has netizens amused. Since the time it was shared, the video has garnered over 1 million views and about 25,000 shares. While some netizens were left amused with the lyrics of the song others took to the comments section of the post to drop hilarious responses.

One user who was curious about the lyrics commented: Can someone explain the lyrics? Another user joked, "Le coronavirus: Time to leave earth." A third user said, "I strongly believe CORONA will disappear after this massive attack."

