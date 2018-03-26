Women T20 tri-series: Indian eves opt to field against Aussies

After suffering two back-to-back defeats in the tournament so far, the Indian women's cricket team will look to bounce back in the tournament in order to keep alive their hopes of making it to the finals



Harmanpreet Kaur

The Indian women's cricket team won the toss and elected to field first in their third match of the ongoing T20I Tri-series against Australia at the Brabourne Stadium here on Monday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side are not having a good tournament. The home side kicked off their T20I triangular series with a six-wicket defeat against Australia in the opening match before they went down to 50-over World Cup winners England by seven wickets in the second game.

India, who lost the second T20I despite setting a huge target of 199 runs, will once again rely on their batting unit, but they would also expect their bowlers to come up with an inspiring performance as the home side look to take avenge of their opening match defeat to Australia.

Australia, on the other hand, have one victory and one defeat in their account. They started their tournament with a win over India before slumping to an eight-wicket defeat against England in the second match.

