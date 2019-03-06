Women take the stage

things-to-do

Shernaz Patel

A panel discussion on women's role in the thriving multilingual theatre legacy of the city by the Ministry of Culture, NGMA Mumbai, and Avid Learning, is what the city's theatregoers can look forward to this Women's Day.

Titled Multipolis Mumbai: Women and Theatre in the City, the discussion will feature Amal Allana, director, Art Heritage Gallery; Shernaz Patel, co-founder of Theatre Company Rage; Ishitta Arun, founder, Theatre Company Ikigai; Dr Vijaya Mehta, founder of theatre group Rangayan; and Deepa Gahlot, cr­i­tic and author.

Besi­d­es discussing leading ladies of theatre like Munni Bai, Mukhtar Begum, Jahanara Kajjan and Moti Bai, the session will also bring to the fore socially relevant theatre that has emerged from women's empowerment in this field.

At The National Gallery of Modern Art, Sir Cowasji Jahangir Public Hall, MG Road, Fort.

On March 8, 6 pm

Log on to www.avidlearning.in/

