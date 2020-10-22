Women try to release man from police station, thrash cop

A constable with Sola police in Ahmedabad on Monday filed a complaint against three women and a man for assaulting a cop at the Chandlodia police chowky and trying to force the release of a person accused of abduction and offences under the Money Lending Act.

As per a report in the Times of India, head constable Sikandar Jashubha stated in his FIR with Sola police that they had on Monday evening detained Chirag Patel, a resident of Bapunagar, in a case of abduction, to question him. When the cops were taking him from Bapunagar to Chandlodia police chowky, Patel made them talk to a woman on the phone and she abused Jashubha and the other two cops for detaining Patel and threatened them.

Police personnel took Patel to Chandlodia police chowky where they started questioning them. On Monday night, three women—Snehal Joshi, Chhaya Rathod and Krishna Panchal — along with a man named Vraj Patel barged into the police chowky and Joshi began abusing the cops.

Joshi told Chirag to come out of police chowky and threatened the cops not to dare to stop him. As Jashubha tried to stop Chirag, Joshi slapped and gouged him and Chirag also tried to run away.

