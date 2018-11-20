Women WT20: England banking on good record vs India for semis
Shemaine Campbelle's 45 from 42 balls guided the West Indies towards victory against England after Deandra Dottin's 52-ball 46 set up their successful chase of 116
England will face India in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final and "can handle the big occasion", captain Heather Knight said. Shemaine Campbelle's 45 from 42 balls guided the West Indies towards victory against England after Deandra Dottin's 52-ball 46 set up their successful chase of 116.
The tournament's hosts, and Group A toppers, will face Australia, while India await England on Friday. On the semi-final, Knight said: "I didn't really mind who we played, but we've got a really good record against India and we know we can handle the big occasion."
Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Cricket lovers! Here are India vs Sri Lanka Test records and numbers you need to know