Women WT20: England banking on good record vs India for semis

cricket

Shemaine Campbelle's 45 from 42 balls guided the West Indies towards victory against England after Deandra Dottin's 52-ball 46 set up their successful chase of 116

Heather Knight

England will face India in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final and "can handle the big occasion", captain Heather Knight said. Shemaine Campbelle's 45 from 42 balls guided the West Indies towards victory against England after Deandra Dottin's 52-ball 46 set up their successful chase of 116.

The tournament's hosts, and Group A toppers, will face Australia, while India await England on Friday. On the semi-final, Knight said: "I didn't really mind who we played, but we've got a really good record against India and we know we can handle the big occasion."

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever