Women's Asia Cup: India face Pakistan in must-win clash today

Comfortably placed atop the points table, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns in a virtual semi-final clash of the women's Asia Cup at the Kinrara Academy Oval here today. With six points apiece, India and Pakistan occupy the top two spots in the table, with a superior net run rate separating the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side from the Pakistanis.

Aiming their seventh straight title, India will hope they can continue their all-round form and beat Pakistan before reaching the finals. The big win over Sri Lanka on Thursday will boost the confidence of Harmanpreet's side, especially after the shocking defeat to Bangladesh.

Pakistan, on the other end, will hope to pick up a win over the tournament favourites, even as they try to overcome the humiliation at the hands of the Bangladeshi women. Overall, the clash is expected to go down to the wire as the winner directly reaches Sunday's final while the loser will have to wait for the outcome of the other match between third-placed Bangladesh (six points) and hosts Malaysia, to know their fate.

