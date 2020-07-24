Women's commissions taking welcome actions

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has launched a cyber programme to educate women and girls on how to counter cyberbullying and social media predators.

It has launched a campaign to encourage women to report cases of domestic abuse, which have seen a rise during the pandemic, reports stated.

The latter had been widely reported, with The National Commission for Women actually realising the gravity of the situation and launching a helpline number. When this happened, there were several reports saying that it was good that the Commission had recognised the dangers a lockdown posed when it comes to this aspect. With a lockdown in place, there is little escape for the target from the abuser, and things can spiral out of control very quickly.

The programme to counter cyberbullying is another good move by the State Commission. These women's rights and justice organisations are proving that they have their pulse on the times and are reacting well to the problems posed by the pandemic and also the opportunities it gives them.

This is in the context that closure and lockdown have meant more time in cyberspace and living the digital life. If this is used to educate women about what to do in case of bullying, as they are prime targets, especially of threats with sexual connotations, then this is both an acknowledgement of the seriousness of the problem, and an apt time to launch a programme.

The target audience will have the time and hopefully, the opportunities too, to learn during this period.

Most women may not be adept at handling cyberbullying. The fear may also result in stifling their voices in cyberspace. A well thought out, all-round, educative programme weaving in legal recourse is a welcome action plan to counter abuse.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news