Women's cricket: India 'A' to take on Australia 'A' at BKC

cricket

The visitors will be also looking to begin the series on a winning note, but will have a tough task at hand in adapting to the wicket and weather conditions

Rep pic

India A will take on their Australian counterparts in the first of three women's limited overs games here at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra-Kurla complex facility on Monday. The latter two matches are also to be played at the same venue on October 17 and 19.

The games are expected to test the bench strength of hosts and all eyes will be on skipper Poonam Raut. Poonam, who played a key role in the Indian team reaching the World Cup final last year, will like to lead from the front. Along with her there are likes of Mona Meshram, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey in the squad.

They will all be eyeing to put up an impressive show in front of the selectors and force their way into the senior team. The 50-overs series will be followed by a T20 series and the BCCI will announce the squad for it later. The visitors will be also looking to begin the series on a winning note, but will have a tough task at hand in adapting to the wicket and weather conditions.



Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever