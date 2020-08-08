Women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana celebrates Teej with family

India women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana got time to celebrate the festival of Teej with her family due to the forced break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, she Instagrammed this picture (right) for her 2.4 million followers and captioned it: "Had a beautiful time celebrating Teej at home with family after a long time! May the magic of this Teej bring lots of happiness in your life. Happy Teej."

Teej is celebrated by women in North India. It is believed that those who fast on this day will be blessed with happiness and marital bliss.

