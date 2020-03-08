Women's Day: 10 most powerful female characters on television

On TV, we find comfort in stories, and we also come across powerful, strong, and nuanced women from all walks of life, from Queens to doctors, zombie killers to mothers, and everything in between. And if you wish to celebrate this day, bingeing on a female-centric TV show is a solid choice!

Annalise Keating, How to Get Away with Murder

When Viola Davis made history in 2015 with her Emmy win in the 'Lead Actress in a Drama Series' category, we were cheering for many reasons – and recognition of her character Annalise Keating was just one of them. The ruthless and savvy defense attorney is immensely complex and brimming with flaws, and therein lies her appeal. Between her troubled childhood, cheating husband, and plethora of guilty clients, Keating has already hit rock bottom, but seems to be able to handle just about anything. The show can be watched in India on Star World.

Cersei Lannister, Game of Thrones

In a show packed with powerful women characters, Cersei Lannister clearly leads the pack. The first few seasons will make you most definitely hate this character, but later you see through the veil of her cruelty and start to realise that she has eliminated her rivals, lost children, donned a killer black outfit and taken the Iron Throne of Westeros. And if one looks through the lens of the misogynistic, hostile world of Westeros, Cersei's act is, indeed, quite bold. All this talk may be making you want to watch the show or a few episodes, perhaps? Check out Game of Thrones currently airing in India only on Star World.

Rebecca Pearson, This Is Us

This Is Us is about all the drama, love, and tears. This Is Us is a super-hit series that tells you the story of The Pearson Family – the unique set of triplets, and their wonderful parents. Rebecca, the mother of the three, is the widowed wife of Jack Pearson. Played by Mandy Moore, Rebecca is a full time mother of The Big Three, all kids of the same age and is fiercely protective about them. If one observes carefully, you will realise that the show is actually led by its women characters. You can watch this show currently airing in India on Star World.

Maeve Millay, Westworld

If we were joining a robot revolution, we'd want to see Maeve leading the way. HBO's sci-fi epic delved deep into questions of female empowerment, ownership, and whether patriarchy can make way for matriarchy; with all those questions crystallising in Maeve's storyline. Ultimately, leading into the (not-coming-anytime-soon) second season, Maeve's big question is whether she is in control of her own destiny. You can watch this show currently airing in India on Star World.

Selina Meyer, Veep

Blunt, vulgar, and downright hilarious, Selina Meyer is reason enough to take an interest in American politics. Played brilliantly by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who has received eight consecutive Emmys, is the narcissistic politician who will exploit anything and anyone to further her career. But she reminds viewers that her underhanded ways and errors in judgement reflect a corrupt political system, as opposed to the norms of female leadership.

Carrie Mathison, Homeland

Power and Carrie Mathison are practically synonymous. Sure, she makes questionable decisions in her personal life and struggles with bipolar disorder, but that never took away from her brilliance as a CIA agent. And regardless of how taxing her job got, the character always managed to maintain her steely focus and stick to her convictions. You can watch this show currently airing in India on Star World.

Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation

As any fan of NBC's Parks and Recreation knows, Leslie Knope is a woman of bounding energy, an open heart, and stubborn fortitude. She's also a woman who will go down in history as one of the most memorable television characters of all time. Played by Amy Koehler, we already knew it could happen, but Leslie was the perfect example of a woman being a boss as well as the kindest, best friend in the world. Watch this show streaming on Amazon Prime India.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

A helpful reminder that a woman doesn't always have to have her life in complete order comes in the form of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag. The central 30-something character - who is not even given a first name in the show - attempts to navigate a struggling career, financial situation and personal life and never losing her sense of humour as she talks to the audience on a personal basis. The show can be watched streaming in India on Netflix.

Midge Maisel, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Midge and Susie discover that life on tour with Shy is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they'll never forget. Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams. Abe embraces a new mission and Rose learns she has talents of her own. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is the winner of sixteen Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series—Comedy, five Critics' Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.

June Osborne, The Handmaid's Tale

Set in a dystopian future, a woman is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship. The show can be caught on Amazon Prime in India.

