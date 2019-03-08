Women's Day 2019: Cricket for women, cancer survivors

cricket

The events will kick off with a function on International Women's Day today, where leading ladies from various sectors like business, education, law, medicine, sports etc. will be felicitated

The Rizvi Group will be organising the Abis Rizvi Memorial cricket tournament for women and cancer survivors on March 10 at the Air India ground in Kalina alongwith the Saquib Rizvi Memorial Cancer Awareness Marathon, which is expected to attract over 3000 participants, at the Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The events will kick off with a function on International Women's Day today, where leading ladies from various sectors like business, education, law, medicine, sports etc. will be felicitated.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates