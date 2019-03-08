Women's Day 2019: Cricket for women, cancer survivors

Updated: Mar 08, 2019, 09:24 IST | A Correspondent

The events will kick off with a function on International Women's Day today, where leading ladies from various sectors like business, education, law, medicine, sports etc. will be felicitated

Women's Day 2019: Cricket for women, cancer survivors

The Rizvi Group will be organising the Abis Rizvi Memorial cricket tournament for women and cancer survivors on March 10 at the Air India ground in Kalina alongwith the Saquib Rizvi Memorial Cancer Awareness Marathon, which is expected to attract over 3000 participants, at the Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The events will kick off with a function on International Women's Day today, where leading ladies from various sectors like business, education, law, medicine, sports etc. will be felicitated.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

cricket newssports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

How Mithali Raj changed the face of women's cricket in India

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK