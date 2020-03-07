Women's Day: 5 Wonder Women in Indian web shows you should know

Be it the stunning girls of Four More Shots Please or Richa Chadha's Zarina Mallik in Inside Edge, there are countless women in Indian web shows who are strong-headed and wilful. Take a look at some of them this Women's Day.

Anjana Menon, Damini, Umang Singh and Siddhi Patel (played by Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Gurbani and Maanvi Gagroo) in Four More Shots Please on Amazon Prime

Four female friends from different walks of life deal with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions and

anxieties in modern-day India.

Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu Gupta, Sweety and Beena Tripathi (played by Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Rasika Dugal) in Mirzapur on Amazon Prime

A shocking incident at a wedding procession ignites a series of events entangling the lives of two

families in the lawless city of Mirzapur.

Zarina Mallik (played by Richa Chadha) in Inside Edge 2 on Amazon Prime

Inside Edge is the story of the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the Powerplay

League. Set in a landscape of conflicting interests, where selfishness is almost a virtue, where sex,

money, and power are mere means to an end, Inside Edge is a story that pulls no punches, minces

no words, and takes no prisoners. Come witness the game behind the game.

Tara Khanna (played by Sobhita Dhulipala) on Amazon Prime

It is the story of two wedding planners in Delhi, where tradition jostles with modern aspirations

against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings revealing many secrets and lies.

Suchi Tiwari (played by Priyamani) on Amazon Prime

The Family Man is an edgy action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man who

works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. While he tries to protect the nation

from terrorists, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, low paying job.

