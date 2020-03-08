Women's Day: Candid chat with 7 powerful gen-next actors of Bollywood, Television industry

Calling the entertainment industry a male-dominated terrain might reek of sexism but then the glass ceiling is meant to be broken — and it's being done at a steady rate. The industry is witnessing a noticeable change - male domination is slowly being edged out with hosts of women making their grand entry generating a new wave of change.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, seven women from Bollywood and Television industry speak about what they feel about celebrating the day.

Pyaar Ka Punchanama Girl Ishita Raj

She says, "It's a blessing to be a woman. A woman has known less for the sacrifices she makes and the courage she equips. So let us not make anyone direct us to what we ought to do and let's just celebrate being us. Shine and Rise!"

Love Aaj Kal 2's Pranati Rai Prakash

The girl has the cutest message ever. She says, "Dear Women, Be yourself- fiercely and unapologetically. Live free, give yourself the freedom and liberty, enjoy every moment. Make all your dreams come true. I think Women are amazing just the way they are".

'83 Debutant, Aditi Arya

She says, "A Very Happy Women's Day to all of you, in the last few years, we women have achieved so much, broken so many glass ceilings had the kind of opportunities which only women in past could dream of. There is soo much of the work to be done and it will take a team. This Women's Day, I want all of us girls to empower each other, to take a stand, cut out the absurd comments and just be there for each other"

Mirzapur's Zarina, Anagsha Biswas

Her golden words are here to stay, "Women let's start this Women's day by Reshaping our Views Opinions and Judgements about other women. Let's be kind good and fair to our own gender. Let's give hypocrisy & jealousy a miss this time around."

Kartik Purnima's Lead, Poulomi Das

She says, "I want to wish all of us Happy International Women's Day, Today we are everywhere where we wanted to be, doing everything we wanted to do. We were given this life because we are smart, strong and brave to live it. We know how to achieve our dreams, but in India as well as a lot of developing countries many women are not where they need to be. Education is the most important thing for us and secondly, our families support. It is my request that, Educate your girls, Support their dreams, talk to them more often. Women have the power to lead the Country. This Women's Day supports equality!"

Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke's Nidhi Mami aka Sangeeta Kapure

The girl is as adorable as on-screen, "Happy Women's Day to all the beautiful women, without you the whole world is incomplete, you make this world a better place to like, thank you soo much for bringing art and life to us."

Radha Krishna's Devaki, Falaq Naaz

She believes in making everyday special, "I believe every day is Women's Day, we don't need a specific day to celebrate it. We are in the 21st Century, where women are equally on the floor with men, there shouldn't be any sort of discrimination for them. Support their dreams and see how they fly."

