Women's Day: Female achievers felicitated in Hyderabad

Women from all walks of life were felicitated just as International Women's Day is around the corner. Celebrating the spirit of women, the occasion saw Indian Police Service officer Sikha Goel, Miss India and Miss Kerala Mannat Singh, Guinness world record holder, fitness trainer Dinaz Vervetwala, International karate champion Sayeda Falak and many other female achievers were felicitated here.

Speaking to ANI, Miss India Mannat Singh said, "I wish everyone a happy women's day in advance. Every women and girl should be encouraged in all aspects of her life. Women should be self-dependent irrespective of what their family background is. They must never be dependent on a man." Speaking on the occasion, Vervetwala said women should do everything possible to stay fit.

"A woman has many jobs, including taking care of her child, husband, in-laws. She takes care of her entire house while managing her professional life as well. To manage all these things is exhausting for the body and so she should do exercise for at least half an hour," she said.

Falak, on the other hand, emphasised on the self-defence and said, "Self-defence is very important for every woman in her life. We can learn self-defence ourselves by karate, it will give us a strong feeling that we can defend ourselves." The International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 globally.

