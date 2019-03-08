Women's Day: India Rush win women's rink football title

football

Representational picture

India Rush beat IC United 3-2 via the tie-breaker and clinch the women's crown in the Bandra Gym annual floodlit rink football tournament at the DPRC ground, Bandra recently.

IC United's Angeline Anthony opened the scoring only to see her effort cancelled out by India Rush's Rachel D'Costa.

In the tie-breaker, Rachel and Linet Pereira scored for India Rush, while only Valencia D'Mello scored for IC. In the men's veterans category, Ronnie-7 SC beat Shalom Utd 2-0 in the final.

