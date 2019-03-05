Women's Day: Indian Army captain Srishti Sharma says her Josh is high

national

On Women's day, mid-day interviewed Capt Srishti Sharma of the Indian army commissioned in Indian Army to get a glance of the hardships and pride of the women of the forces.

Captain Srishti Sharma

Indian army has already won our hearts on numerous occasions and we all hold them with high regard for their sacrifices, courage and valour. With the Indian army hiring women in defence, it calls for a double celebration. This Women's day, mid-day.com got captain Srishti Sharma of the Indian Army commissioned in the Indian Army in the corps of signals from the Indian Army aboard in an exclusive interview to celebrate this day and get a better perspective on the lives of women soldiers in our country. These women stand out as heroes in real life not only as a proud officer but also as a woman - a daughter, wife, sister and a mother.

Here are the excerpts from the interview

1. What inspired you to join the Indian Army?

My father, retired Colonel Som Prakash Sharma, is a true infantarian and soldier by heart and soul. I imbibe my moral character and work ethics from him. I grew up seeing him be the part of Sri Lanka ops, and command a unit in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir during the peak of terrorism from 2002-2005. He is no less than a real-life hero.

2. What are the challenges you face as a woman being in the army?

Everybody has their own set of challenges that they face, however, both my tenures were in the field and I have been fortunate to have an environment that has helped me grow professionally. The only challenge we women face everywhere is "acceptance" and thankfully, it is taken care of in the Indian army.

3. Being a woman officer does physical strength hold you back in your service when compared to the men in the army?

No. We have our own set of standards and are trained along with our male counterparts. And you shouldn't be surprised to actually find women officers that surpass many male officers in many physical activities.

4. Does servicing the army affect your personal life? (Family, marriage, friends)

It does. Your course mates become your friends and your troops are your family. You spend most of your time with them. You have the same set of people as a part of your working environment and the fun hours. And about marriage? My husband and I are posted in different parts of the country but I think we are doing okay.

5. Tell me about your proudest achievement.

I have been fortunate enough to be able to contribute to many successful operations in my field. We did save three misguided youth from picking up arms. It was a time that I truly understood the dynamics of my work profile and how important the role of each service/arm is. It has been a learning experience about an understanding and exposure to the actualities of Kashmir.

6. What would be your advice to the women across the nation who want to join the Indian army?

Believe in the organization. Have complete faith. Because you have to keep going, no matter what. Only you can push yourself to achieve your goals. Be true to yourself and others, and it will be a beautiful journey of awesome experiences.

7. What would you advise the youth of the nation as an Army Officer?

The 'defence forces' is a way of life and you prove to be an integral part of it for your entire service. We follow only one motto, 'serve with honour' and that is all I would want everyone to follow. Anything you do, do it as an honest service towards your country.

8. What are the sacrifices women officers in the Army have to make overall?

I believe I would understand it more when I start a family because as of now I am only an officer. The sacrifice is there for every officer, but it will be a little harder for us once we start a family of our own. Managing your working hours and your family with other commitments round the clock may get difficult.

9. What are the provisions offered by the Indian Army to its women officers?

There are no special official provisions for women apart from the six months paid maternity leave. But, this non-discrimination is a good thing overall. Everybody is struggling, everybody is keeping the Josh high.. and at the end of it, we have each other's back, always.

