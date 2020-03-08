Women's Day: Ladies run trains in all divisions on Central Railway

The highlight of the International Women's Day celebrations on Central Railway was Pushpak Express which left Mumbai today with all-women crew headed by Ms. Surekha Yadav, Asia’s first women train driver, Ms. Sangeeta Sarkar, Assistant Loco Pilot and Ms. Shweta Ghone, Guard made this day "extremely special" for all the officers and employees of the country but also for all the women of our country. Ticket checking staff, RPF personnel and electrical technicians were also women in this train. Shri Shalab Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai congratulated staff on the occasion.

Along with this, 3 suburban trains were operated by the women crew on the Mumbai suburban system of Central Railway. K-27 local was first flagged off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on main line with motorwoman Mrs. Mumtaz Kazi and guard Ms. Mayuri Kamble. Later, PL-55 local departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 9.18 am for Panvel on harbour line, with motorwoman Ms. Manisha Mhaske and Guard Ms. Savita Mehta. The return local from Panvel to CSMT (PL-64) at 11.06 am which was also operated by the same crew.

Along with this, for the first time on the Central Railway on the occasion of International Women's Day, a goods train was also operated by women crew, whose driver was Ms. Shilpi Kumari and Guard Ms. Leena Francis.

Pune Division ran Koyna Express with women crew of Assistant Loco Pilot Ms. Shraddha Tambe and Sandhya Kumari and Guard Ms. Radha Chalwadi. The ticket checking staff, RPF personnel were also women in this train. Divisional Railway Manager Mrs. Renu Sharma and senior officers of the division were present on the occasion.

Nagpur Division, women loco pilots Ms. Sangeeta Pahade and Ms. Vijayashree Chaukikar and Guard Ms. Anita Jha operated the Amla - Betul - Amla passenger train. In this train, the ticket checking staff, RPF personnel were all women. On the occasion of International Women's Day, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Shri Krishnat Patil honored women employees by greeting them with good wishes.

Solapur Division, women loco pilot Ms. Anita Raj and Ms. Snehlata Ambekar and Guard Ms. Ritika Hatwalkar operated Solapur - Pune Indrayani Intercity Express. The ticket checking staff, RPF personnel were also women in this train. Divisional Railway Manager Shri Shailesh Gupta and senior officers were present on the occasion.

On Bhusaval Division on March 7, on the eve of International Women's Day, tool kit was given by Divisional Railway Manager Shri Vivek Gupta to Mrs. Darshana Sakhare, Leader of 7 Women Maintenance Gang at Coach Care Center, Bhusaval. Maintenance work will be carried out by this gang in which the under gear of the coach and maintenance of important parts such as flywheel, spring, brake system and internal fittings of the coach. Senior officials of Bhusaval division were present on the occasion.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates