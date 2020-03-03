Women's Day: Schoolgirl becomes district collector for a day, inspires Twitter

With International Women’s Day being a few days away, the celebrations have already began where women in the field of social, cultural and economic development are remembered. And a village in Maharashtra decided to celebrate the days running up to Women’s Day in a special way. In an inspiring move, a few schoolgirls in the village of Buldhana were selected to become collectors for the days.

The District Magistrate and Collector of Buldhana, Suman Rawat Chandra, posted on Twitter where she named Poonam Deshmukh of the Zilla Parishad school the collector of the day. She also announced in the post that a few girls in the village will be given a chance to become the collector of the day.

“To a run up the International Womens Day, for a week few of the bright girls vl be given n opportunity to be Collector for a day (sic),” Chandra said in the tweet that received more than 2,300 likes and was retweeted 239 times.

#CollectorForADay #IWD2020

To a run up the International Womens Day, for a week few of the bright girls vl be given n opportunity to be Collector for a day. Today’s Collector Zilla Parishad School’s bright star Poonam Deshmukh.@NITIAayog @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/GtXgALX9gO — Suman Rawat Chandra (@oiseaulibre3) March 2, 2020

Chandra also posted another photo Deshmukh sitting in the collector’s chair where she said that the girl is “confident and inspired to be successful one day and took a pledge to work hard for same and also inspire other girls.”

#CollectorForADay Poonam Deshmukh smartly conducting her work as a Collector today. She is confident and inspired to be successful one day and took a pledge to work hard for same and also inspire other girls @unwomenindia @DrRPNishank @MinistryWCD @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/4m2APcn9Om — Suman Rawat Chandra (@oiseaulibre3) March 2, 2020

The tweet received many praises from the Twitterati with some calling the initiative inspiring and encouraging and urging for the initiative to be undertaken throughout the country.

Great initiative ma'am ðÂÂÂ — Himanshu Kaushik, IAS (@HimanshuK_IAS) March 2, 2020

Commendable initiative to inspire youngsters...ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — pramod kumar (@pkmerkap) March 2, 2020

Your initiative always inspired us mam nice to see first DM of buldhana to carried such nice work — à¤Â à¤®à¥Âà¤² à¤ªà¤¾à¤Âà¥Âà¤² (@Amspatil1) March 2, 2020

We should have law enthust brite students practically to sit for a day on collectors office to judge theirs brilliance n realisation of importance towards Nations wellness n https://t.co/H8bG6KZUZV ministry could try attractive attachment of collectivness importance in society. — Navanit Kr Agrawal (@Pappu1961) March 3, 2020

Wow! This gesture will have such a positive impact on these kids and keeps motivating them to reach where they wish to be in their service to the nation. Respect. @oiseaulibre3 ðÂÂÂ@IASassociation @DoPTGoI



Just a suggestion: Can you try this @harichandanaias @IasTelangana #SDG5 — Bhushan Reddy (@bhushan_UWH) March 3, 2020

