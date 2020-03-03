Search

Women's Day: Schoolgirl becomes district collector for a day, inspires Twitter

Updated: Mar 03, 2020, 19:02 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The District Magistrate and Collector of Buldhana, Suman Rawat Chandra, posted on Twitter where she named Poonam Deshmukh of the Zilla Parishad school the collector of the day

Picture/Suman Rawat Chandra-Twitter
With International Women’s Day being a few days away, the celebrations have already began where women in the field of social, cultural and economic development are remembered. And a village in Maharashtra decided to celebrate the days running up to Women’s Day in a special way. In an inspiring move, a few schoolgirls in the village of Buldhana were selected to become collectors for the days.

The District Magistrate and Collector of Buldhana,  Suman Rawat Chandra, posted on Twitter where she named Poonam Deshmukh of the Zilla Parishad school the collector of the day. She also announced in the post that a few girls in the village will be given a chance to become the collector of the day.

“To a run up the International Womens Day, for a week few of the bright girls vl be given n opportunity to be Collector for a day (sic),” Chandra said in the tweet that received more than 2,300 likes and was retweeted 239 times.

Chandra also posted another photo Deshmukh sitting in the collector’s chair where she said that the girl is “confident and inspired to be successful one day and took a pledge to work hard for same and also inspire other girls.”

The tweet received many praises from the Twitterati with some calling the initiative inspiring and encouraging and urging for the initiative to be undertaken throughout the country.

What do you think of this initiative?

