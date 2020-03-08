Women's Day Special: This is how your favourite Bollywood celebs have wished women on this special day!

From Madhuri Dixit Nene to Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Karan Johar, a slew of Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to express their love for the women out there.

"She is strong...She is fierce. She is bold and beautiful. She is a mother, sister and support system to her family. Wishing all the wonderful women around the world a very #HappyWomensDay," Madhuri tweeted.

She is a mother, sister & support system to her familyð¥°. Wishing all the wonderful women around the world a very #HappyWomensDay♥ï¸ âï¸ pic.twitter.com/WDLxaeGylt — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 8, 2020

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra emphasised on a woman's right to equality She wrote: "Much like the two parallel lines in an '=' ( EQUAL) sign, all we ask for is to be considered at par in all that we do. To be given a chance at life and not be killed in the womb. To receive education like our brothers do. To feel safe in our own homes, societies, and countries:

Much like the two parallel lines in an '=' ( EQUAL) sign, all we ask for is to be considered at par in all that we do. To be given a chance at life & not be killed in the womb. To receive education like our brothers do. To feel safe in our own homes, societies, & countries. pic.twitter.com/hvFW4i8w15 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 8, 2020

"To have our ambitions, dreams, and goals be given due importance. To be accorded equal opportunities and not be held back from progressing in our chosen paths. To be paid equally like all our counterparts when the input is equal."

Shilpa added: "A woman's right to equality has been understated for centuries. Let's come together and make it an Egalitarian society, so our current and future generations can experience 'equality' in reality by pledging to be #EachForEqual. Let's be the change we wish to see.#WomensDay."

Wishing everyone a happy Women's Day, Bipasha spoke about the challenges women go through in their life. "Strong Women aren't simply born. We are forged through the challenges of life. With each challenge we grow mentally and emotionally. We move forward with our head held high and a strength that cannot be denied. A woman who's been through the storm and survived??? We are all warriors... Happy International Women's Day," Bipasha posted on Instagram:

Strong Women aren’t simply born. We are forged through the challenges of life. With each challenge we grow mentally and emotionally. We move forward with our head held high and a strength that cannot be denied. A… https://t.co/AbuzN2dtVA — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 8, 2020

Ananya Panday shared some throwback pictures on the occasion:

Malaika Arora had a long post on the occasion that should be read by one and all:

Shraddha Kapoor wrote that every day is their day and we couldn't agree more:

View this post on Instagram Everyday is our day â¨ð A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) onMar 7, 2020 at 9:37pm PST

Yami Gautam shared a picture of herself and wrote about the importance of self-responsibility, take a look:

We owe our responsibility first towards our own self-body,mind & not to any external pressure whatsoever.Your body is your temple so take care of it, respect it,eat healthy & do not abuse it.Take one day at a time & make each day special because you deserve it #HappyWomensDayð· pic.twitter.com/dRPCStDLTO — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) March 8, 2020

Not only female celebs, but our men of Bollywood also penned inspiring and loved messages for women on their social media platforms.

Actor Ajay Devgn posted a picture of him with his wife Kajol and daughter Nysa. "The women in my life- my mother, sisters, wife, teachers and daughter spell strength. Saluting them," Ajay captioned the image:

The women in my life- my mother, sisters, wife, teachers & daughter spell strength. Saluting them ðð»#HappyWomensDay2020 pic.twitter.com/v4eChuTmuh — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 8, 2020

Actor Anil Kapoor uploaded a picture of his wife Sunita and daughters Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor. "Every day is their day in our lives and our home," Anil wrote alongside the photograph:

Karan Johar wrote: "Women don't need a celebration or any validation! That's what a man needs when he truly understands the power, the impact and the force of a woman! #HappyWomensDay2020.":

Women don’t need a celebration or any validation! That’s what a man needs when he truly understands the power, the impact and the force of a woman! #HappyWomensDay2020 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 8, 2020

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor also conveyed women's day wishes, stating he feels proud to be part of women-oriented movies. "International Women's Day world wide. I have had the privilege of working in some of the most important films on women emancipation. I take immense pride in it. 'Prem Rog', 'Damini', 'Tawaif' are few. Every day should be celebrated as a Woman's Day. Congratulations," Rishi tweeted:

International Women’s Day world wide. I have had the privilege of working in some of the most important films on women emancipation. I take immense pride in it. “Prem Rog” “Damini” “Tawaif” are few. Every day should be celebrated as a Woman’s Day. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/tnMj4giSkd — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 8, 2020

Actress Huma S Qureshi has a piece of advice for women. "Its always good to celebrate women's day, we don't need a day to celebrate us. But I think it's actually the day that highlights our social, cultural economics achievements from all over. One advice that I would like to give all you amazing ladies is love yourself and live with confidence, your choices reflect that" she said:

On International Women's Day, actor Vijay Varma thanked the female directors, including Shonali Bose, Mira Nair and Zoya Akhtar, with whom he worked in the films.

"Happy Women's Day... sharing some of the most beautiful collaborations I had the fortune to make with these filmmakers. Thank you for giving me a career," Vijay wrote:

