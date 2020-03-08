Women's Day Special: This is how your favourite Bollywood celebs have wished women on this special day!
On the occasion of Women's Day, Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Malaika Arora have wished them in the most impactful and delightful way possible!
From Madhuri Dixit Nene to Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Karan Johar, a slew of Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to express their love for the women out there.
"She is strong...She is fierce. She is bold and beautiful. She is a mother, sister and support system to her family. Wishing all the wonderful women around the world a very #HappyWomensDay," Madhuri tweeted.
Take a look:
She is strongðªð»— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 8, 2020
She is fierceð¥
She is bold & beautifulâ¨
She is a mother, sister & support system to her familyð¥°. Wishing all the wonderful women around the world a very #HappyWomensDay♥ï¸ âï¸ pic.twitter.com/WDLxaeGylt
Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra emphasised on a woman's right to equality She wrote: "Much like the two parallel lines in an '=' ( EQUAL) sign, all we ask for is to be considered at par in all that we do. To be given a chance at life and not be killed in the womb. To receive education like our brothers do. To feel safe in our own homes, societies, and countries:
(1/3)— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 8, 2020
Much like the two parallel lines in an '=' ( EQUAL) sign, all we ask for is to be considered at par in all that we do. To be given a chance at life & not be killed in the womb. To receive education like our brothers do. To feel safe in our own homes, societies, & countries. pic.twitter.com/hvFW4i8w15
"To have our ambitions, dreams, and goals be given due importance. To be accorded equal opportunities and not be held back from progressing in our chosen paths. To be paid equally like all our counterparts when the input is equal."
Shilpa added: "A woman's right to equality has been understated for centuries. Let's come together and make it an Egalitarian society, so our current and future generations can experience 'equality' in reality by pledging to be #EachForEqual. Let's be the change we wish to see.#WomensDay."
Wishing everyone a happy Women's Day, Bipasha spoke about the challenges women go through in their life. "Strong Women aren't simply born. We are forged through the challenges of life. With each challenge we grow mentally and emotionally. We move forward with our head held high and a strength that cannot be denied. A woman who's been through the storm and survived??? We are all warriors... Happy International Women's Day," Bipasha posted on Instagram:
Strong Women aren’t simply born. We are forged through the challenges of life. With each challenge we grow mentally and emotionally. We move forward with our head held high and a strength that cannot be denied. A… https://t.co/AbuzN2dtVA— Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 8, 2020
Ananya Panday shared some throwback pictures on the occasion:
Malaika Arora had a long post on the occasion that should be read by one and all:
View this post on Instagram
The happiest women today are not the married ones. They're not the single ones. They're not the ones with stable careers and good incomes. The happiest women are the ones who made a choice to love themselves wholly and truly. Women who chose to leave the past behind, worked on their self-esteem and put a high price tag on their self-esteem. They stopped playing victims. They stopped whining in self-pity and dining in pity parties. They moved past their anger, tears and bitterness. They realized that happiness is a personal choice and responsibility. They chose to be defined by their present, but not their pasts. They are happy because they don't need validation from anyone. They are happy because they know that they don't need to throw shade on anyone for them to shine. They are happy because they chose to be Queens .... Happy Women’s day today n everyday ♥ï¸... such beautiful words
Shraddha Kapoor wrote that every day is their day and we couldn't agree more:
View this post on Instagram
Yami Gautam shared a picture of herself and wrote about the importance of self-responsibility, take a look:
We owe our responsibility first towards our own self-body,mind & not to any external pressure whatsoever.Your body is your temple so take care of it, respect it,eat healthy & do not abuse it.Take one day at a time & make each day special because you deserve it #HappyWomensDayð· pic.twitter.com/dRPCStDLTO— Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) March 8, 2020
Not only female celebs, but our men of Bollywood also penned inspiring and loved messages for women on their social media platforms.
Actor Ajay Devgn posted a picture of him with his wife Kajol and daughter Nysa. "The women in my life- my mother, sisters, wife, teachers and daughter spell strength. Saluting them," Ajay captioned the image:
The women in my life- my mother, sisters, wife, teachers & daughter spell strength. Saluting them ðð»#HappyWomensDay2020 pic.twitter.com/v4eChuTmuh— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 8, 2020
Actor Anil Kapoor uploaded a picture of his wife Sunita and daughters Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor. "Every day is their day in our lives and our home," Anil wrote alongside the photograph:
Every day is their day in our lives and our home... #SunitaKapoor @sonamakapoor @RheaKapoor pic.twitter.com/HqW46UF0fb— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 8, 2020
Karan Johar wrote: "Women don't need a celebration or any validation! That's what a man needs when he truly understands the power, the impact and the force of a woman! #HappyWomensDay2020.":
Women don’t need a celebration or any validation! That’s what a man needs when he truly understands the power, the impact and the force of a woman! #HappyWomensDay2020— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 8, 2020
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor also conveyed women's day wishes, stating he feels proud to be part of women-oriented movies. "International Women's Day world wide. I have had the privilege of working in some of the most important films on women emancipation. I take immense pride in it. 'Prem Rog', 'Damini', 'Tawaif' are few. Every day should be celebrated as a Woman's Day. Congratulations," Rishi tweeted:
International Women’s Day world wide. I have had the privilege of working in some of the most important films on women emancipation. I take immense pride in it. “Prem Rog” “Damini” “Tawaif” are few. Every day should be celebrated as a Woman’s Day. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/tnMj4giSkd— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 8, 2020
Actress Huma S Qureshi has a piece of advice for women. "Its always good to celebrate women's day, we don't need a day to celebrate us. But I think it's actually the day that highlights our social, cultural economics achievements from all over. One advice that I would like to give all you amazing ladies is love yourself and live with confidence, your choices reflect that" she said:
On International Women's Day, actor Vijay Varma thanked the female directors, including Shonali Bose, Mira Nair and Zoya Akhtar, with whom he worked in the films.
"Happy Women's Day... sharing some of the most beautiful collaborations I had the fortune to make with these filmmakers. Thank you for giving me a career," Vijay wrote:
View this post on Instagram
Happy women’s dayâ¤ï¸ sharing some of the most beautiful collaborations I had the fortune to make with these filmmakers. Thank u for giving me a careerð¤·ð»âï¸ ð¥° #internationalwomensday #ASuitableBoy #Gullyboy #GhostStories #IfThenOrElse #Fallen #Manto #CounterfeitKunkoo #NainaBawre #MonsoonShootout #Chittagong
