Women's Equality Day 2019: Twitter stands for 'Visionary Women'

Women’s Equality Day is celebrated across the country by several women's organisations to highlight the importance of women equal opportunities in education and employment. Women's Equality Day is annually celebrated on August 26 to commemorate the adoption of the 1920 Nineteenth Amendment (Amendment XIX) to the United States Constitution, which prohibits the federal and state government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex. Women’s Equality Day was first celebrated in 1973 and is proclaimed each year by the United States President.

The theme for 2019 is "Visionary Women: Champions of Peace & Nonviolence." According to national women history alliance.org, this year honors women who have led efforts to violence, war, and injustice and pioneered the use of peace to change society. Netizens took to social media platform, Twitter to celebrate this day o highlight the importance of women equal opportunities.

Start this special Women's Equality Day with a promise to never undermine a woman and treat every woman with respect! Warm wishes on Women's Equality Day to you all! — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) August 26, 2019

Start this special #Women's #Equality_Day with a promise to never undermine a woman and treat every woman with respect! Warm wishes on Women's Equality Day to you all! pic.twitter.com/pr8w7PUlT2 — Jignesh solanki (@_Jigneshsolanki) August 26, 2019

It's Women's Equality Day today and rather than make it about purely about making men and women equal, I want to focus on bringing women UP.â ÂÂÂ

What was your first reaction to this? Yay go her!...? Or was it more alon… https://t.co/m3mMI4MpPB pic.twitter.com/P2JKsNbPUZ — Helen Sian India (@helensianindia) August 25, 2019

The date to celebrate this day was chosen to commemorate the day when Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby in 1920 signed the proclamation granting American women the constitutional right to vote. Following the 1970 nationwide Women's Strike for Equality and in 1973 again as the battles over the Equal Rights Amendment continued, Congresswoman Bella Abzug of New York introduced a resolution to designate August 26 as Women’s Equality Day.

