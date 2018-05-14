Women's Hockey Championship: Navneet 'tricks as India beat Japan 4-1

Navneet Kaur scored a hat-trick as India got off to a rollicking start with a 4-1 win over Japan in their opening match of the 5th Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament yesterday



Navneet Kaur

Navneet Kaur scored a hat-trick as India got off to a rollicking start with a 4-1 win over Japan in their opening match of the 5th Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament yesterday.

Young forward Navneet scored in the 7th, 25th and 55th minutes, while Anupa Barla (53rd) got the other goal for India at the Sunrise Stadium here. Aki Yamada scored the consolation goal for Japan in the 58th minute.

"It was an important match to win because a good start always gives confidence to play better in the next matches to come. In the absence of our key striker Rani, there was more responsibility on us to create chances and I'm we did well. Our target is to win this tournament so that we can carry the winning momentum into the World Cup," Navneet said after the match. In their second pool match, India play China on May 16.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever