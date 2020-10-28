Fielding the best

Bet you didn't know that Fiji has a woman's cricket team? Or that after 14 years, Nepal has just offered central contracts to its women cricketers?

Despite how cricket-mad most of our population is, with it possibly reaching a crescendo now as the ongoing IPL season heads towards the pointy end of proceedings, it is no surprise that women's cricket tends to get sidelined. However, if you happen to be one of those rare fans, eager to know about the goings-on with India's girls in blue, receive news updates on the women's game in general, or are plain curious about its origins, the Female Cricket website might be the ideal place to find all

the fodder.

With sharp, insightful and well-researched features, trivia-laced curated news articles, breezy blogs by cricket writers, it offers a 360-degree view of action on the women's game on and off the field from across the globe. We liked that the website has focused and updated reportage now that the third edition of the Women's IPL is set to begin in the UAE on November 4. All of India's top players — Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and city girl Jemimah Rodrigues, as well as overseas players from South Africa and West Indies — will be seen in action. This might be a good time to follow the site, we suggest. Who knows, women's cricket might end up getting a few diehard supporters in the process.

