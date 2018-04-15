Women's organisation to Centre: Stop repeat of Kathua, Unnao incidents

Holding placards with portraits of the victim, a few girls, aged below 10, urged the Centre to put an end to such heinous crimes and protect children, they added

Representational Image

As many as 50 girls and women from multiple women's organisation gathered at Coimbatire on Sunday to stage a demonstration. They demanded the Centre to stop recurrence of Kathu and Unnao rape incidents.

The activists affiliated to All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), Students Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) raised slogans against those involved in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Holding placards with portraits of the victim, a few girls, aged below 10, urged the Centre to put an end to such heinous crimes and protect children, they added.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI