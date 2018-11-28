Women's selection convenor Amitabh Choudhary miffed over leak

cricket

It is clear that the contents are extremely damaging to certain individual persons and therefore to the BCCI. Please let me know the facts of the case at the earliest.

Amitabh Choudhary

BCCI'S acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary, who is the convenor of the women's selection committee, yesterday shot off an email to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, General Manager Syed Saba Karim and BCCI's acting President CK Khanna and Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, to enquire about Mithali Raj's letter getting leaked in the media. Apparently, Choudhary's email too got leaked.

A miffed Choudhary wrote: "I was taken aback by media reports today, obviously based on leaks, reporting content of the email apparently written by Ms Mithali Raj. I am not sure to whom the email was addressed though it remains a fact that the undersigned is convenor of the national women's selection committee and the concerned recipient(s) should immediately have copied the same to me. It is clear that the contents are extremely damaging to certain individual persons and therefore to the BCCI. Please let me know the facts of the case at the earliest."

