Women's T20 Asia Cup: Our batters failed to handle nerves, says Harmanpreet Kaur

India captain Harmanpreet rues poor batting show in pressure game after Bangladesh hand six-time champs a three-wicket defeat to bag maiden title

Bangladesh eves celebrate after winning the T20 Asia Cup final as India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (right) walks away yesterday. Pic/PTI

Indian women faced abject humiliation after Bangladesh beat the six-time champions by three wickets to win their maiden Asia Cup trophy here yesterday. The tournament turned out to be the most embarrassing for the Women in Blue as they lost to the minnows twice inside a week.

Needing two off the last delivery of the match, Jahanara Alam hit rival skipper Harmanpreet Kaur towards deep mid-wicket and scampered home for a double to chase down a modest target of 113.

Bangladesh were in control for the major part of the match. Even after Nigar Sultana (27 off 24) got out in the second ball of the 16th over, when Bangladesh were 83 for 4, Rumana Ahmed (23 off 22) did well to bring down the required runs to 13 off the last two overs.

For India, it was Harmanpreet (56 off 42 balls, 2 for 19) and leg-spinner Poonam Yadav (4 for 9), who put up a semblance of fight as a below-par batting effort once again became their undoing. Had it not been for Harmanpreet's innings, India who had slumped to 62 for 5, would have been shot out for less than 100. India skipper agreed that the batters let the team down.

"It was a pressure game and we have to control our nerves. We had to bat according to the situation. "The batswomen did not handle the nerves. There was not much in the wicket. Credit goes to Bangladesh. They were excellent today in all departments of the game," Harmanpreet, who was adjudged Player of the Tournament, said.

"The wicket was holding up slightly, but our spinners did a good job. It was not a decent total, but we still fought till the end. So credit goes to our bowlers."

