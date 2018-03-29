Women's T20 Tri-Series: Lanning hails Perry after Australia crush England by 8 wickets

The last 24 hours have been eventful for Australian cricket following the ball tampering row



Australia's Ellyse Perry en route her unbeaten 47 against England at CCI yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

The last 24 hours have been eventful for Australian cricket following the ball tampering row. However, the events unfolding back home, have hardly affected the Australian women's team's performances.

Yesterday, Meg Lanning's team produced an all-round show to crush England by eight wickets with 51 balls to spare and avenged the loss they suffered in their second match of the T20 tri-series at the Brabourne Stadium. After opting to bowl, England were bowled out for a paltry 96 in 17.4 overs, thanks to some superlative medium pace bowling from Delissa Kimmince (3-20). Her teammates Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen claimed two wickets apiece.

Australia, in reply, were rocked by two quick wickets (opener Alyssa Healy and Elude Villani). But skipper Lanning (41 not out) was determined to play an aggressive brand of cricket. "Once you are on a roll, you can go one of two ways. You can think that you've done well this over, you can hit ones for the last couple. But I think, we wanted to keep attacking as much as we could," said Lanning, who took seven dot balls to open her account.

Lanning, who in the process completed 2000 runs in T20Is, and Player of the Match Ellyse Perry (32-ball unbeaten 47) did not concede the momentum thereafter as they put on an unbeaten, match-winning partnership of 85 runs off just 54 balls.

Lanning hopes yesterday's innings will boost Perry's confidence. "Ellyse has adapted her game a fair bit over this series. She is one of the most powerful hitters in world cricket. Once she gets going, she is very hard to stop. We saw this as an opportunity to get her up the order to be able to face a few more balls than she has been. It was tough at the start because we lost a couple of wickets. So she couldn't go too hard. Once she got going, she hit it really easily. I hope that gives her the confidence in this format that she can come out and play really well," Lanning said.

