Women's Tri-Series: Sciver stars as England beat Oz

Sciver took two and Danielle Hazell one



England’s Natalie Sciver en route her 68* at Brabourne yesterday. PIC/SURESH KARKERA

Half-centuries from Natalie Sciver (68 not out) and Tammy Beaumont (58 not out) boosted England to an eight-wicket win over Australia in the women's T20 Tri-Series at Brabourne yesterday. England restricted Australia to 149-8, despite captain Rachael Haynes top-scoring with 65, as Jenny Gunn plundered three wickets. Sciver took two and Danielle Hazell one.

