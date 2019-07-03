Women's World Cup: Dutch have found the flow to beat Sweden in semis, says Miedema

football

Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema

Lyon: Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema admitted her team have had to cope with the pressure of an expectant support back home on their run to the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup. It has been a sudden rise to the international elite for a team who are appearing at just their second World Cup and will face Sweden in the semi-finals here tonight.

"When we came here, in Holland everyone said we would be world champions and that gave us a lot of pressure," Miedema, 22, said yesterday. "The first couple of games we didn't play the best football, but we still got nine points in the group and we're still in the semi-finals now so I think you can say we are back in that flow," she added.

Miedema recently became the all-time top scorer for a Dutch side.

