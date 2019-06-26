Women's World Cup: Stina helps Sweden enter quarters

football

Stina Blackstenius plays off well to beat Canada in Paris to reach the women's World Cup quarter-finals

Sweden's Stina Blackstenius celebrates scoring v Canada. Pic/AFP

Paris: Stina Blackstenius scored the only goal of a cagey match as Sweden beat Canada 1-0 in Paris on Monday to reach the women’s World Cup quarter-finals.

The victory sets up a rematch of the 2016 Olympic final as the Swedes play Germany on Saturday in Rennes. Three years ago Germany won the gold with a 2-1 victory in Rio de Janeiro, though Blackstenius scored in that match. On Monday, Blackstenius struck the only goal in the 55th minute after a crisp Swedish counter-attack.



After that, the Last-16 tie was once again a story of VAR. A review gave Canada a penalty, but Hedvig Lindahl saved Janine Beckie’s spot-kick. That save, along with a dominant display against high crosses, earned Lindahl the Player of the Match award.

