Women's World T20: Group A to remain in St. Lucia

India's Mithali Raj plays a shot during Women's World T20 cricket match against Pakistan at Providence, Rhode, U.S., Sunday, Nov 11, 2018. India won the match. Pic/PTI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed that the Group A of the ongoing Women's World Twenty 20 will remain in Saint Lucia. Extreme weather has seen 40% more rainfall in Saint Lucia in the first 10 days of the month than the island would usually see in the whole of November.

Confirming the same, ICC head of events Chris Tetley said that the decision has been taken after exploring alternative options. He further asserted that moving the Group A match to Antigua might not help either as rain forecast at the venue would impact their ability to prepare the playing surfaces for any relocated fixtures.

'Our absolute priority is to do everything we can to play cricket and as such in light of the forecast in Saint Lucia, we explored alternative options for group A games. After considering a range of factors including a detailed analysis of weather forecasts in both Saint Lucia and Antigua and an inspection of the square and outfield in Antigua, we have taken the decision to continue as scheduled,' Tetley said.

'Whilst the pitch in Antigua is in good condition there is no guarantee that moving away from Saint Lucia will put us in a better position to play cricket. The rain currently forecasts in Antigua would impact on our ability to prepare the playing surfaces for any relocated fixtures as well as the playing of any subsequent matches.

The weather is forecast to improve, and we will continue to support the local ground staff in their preparation of playing surfaces at all venues,' he added. Group A teams in the ongoing prestigious tournament include England, West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

