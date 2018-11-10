Women's World T20: Ton-up captain Kaur leads India to win over NZ

cricket

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smashes maiden T20I century by an Indian as team registers 34-run win over New Zealand

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur after reaching her century against New Zealand in Guyana yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Riding on skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's century, India beat New Zealand by 34 runs in the ICC World T20 opener here yesterday. Kaur, became the first Indian woman to record a century in the shortest format, her scintillating 51-ball 103 powering the team to an imposing 194-5.

New Zealand in reply, got off to a solid start as openers Suzie Bates (67) and Anna Peterson put on 52 runs in just 6.3 overs before the latter was dismissed by spinner Dayalan Hemalatha (3-26) for 14. Spinner Poonam Yadav (3-33) claimed the wickets of Sophie Devine (9) and Jess Watkin (0) off back-to-back deliveries to reduce New Zealand to 93-3 in the 10th over. New Zealand couldn't recover thereafter and ended up scoring 160-9 in their 20 overs.

Earlier, Harmanpreet reached the three-figure mark in 49 balls, punishing the New Zealand bowlers with eight sixes and seven fours. The skipper led by example after India were struggling at 40 for three.

Jemimah Rodrigues too struck a brisk 59 off 45 balls with the help of seven boundaries. In the process, Rodrigues, 18, became the youngest player to score a fifty in Word T20. Harmanpreet and Jemimah adding 134 runs for the fourth wicket. India scored 56 runs in five overs.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever