Women's WT20 final | Harmanpreet Kaur: Didn't play the cricket expected of us

All eyes were on Shafali Verma, 16, after India's defeat in the T20 World Cup final, and she was understandably distraught, reduced to tears and had to be consoled by her teammates. Fortunately for the young star, who has been the inspiration at the top of the order in this tournament, there were senior pros who understood the game and its vagaries.

"She's only 16, she's playing her first World Cup. She did really, really well and performed for us," said Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain. "For a 16-year-old kid, it's difficult to keep thinking positively and stay in the game. It's a learning lesson for her but it could happen to anyone. We can't blame her because there were others also in her position. We gave chances to batters in great form and it's difficult for bowlers to come back when that happens."

Kaur insisted that the team were not overawed by the occasion. "We weren't feeling under pressure but unfortunately we were unable to create those chances. It's a lesson for all of us, we have to be at 100 per cent when we are fielding because that's the most important part of cricket."

The 85-run loss, while heavy, did not cut as close to the bone as the defeat in the final of the 2017 World Cup to England."I guess 2017 was more disappointing, because that was so close," said Kaur. "We didn't play the cricket we expected of ourselves this time. As our team is quite young, we did really well in the league games. We reached the semis and the Final this year. If we keep working and improving, maybe in the future we can win."

