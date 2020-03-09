Women's WT20: India eves humbled by Aussies when it mattered most!

India's Shafali Verma reacts after being dismissed for two during the Women's T20 World Cup final against Australia in Melbourne yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

A champion team stamped its class on a tournament that could change the sport, and despite a one-sided final, the Women's Twenty20 World Cup reached a supercharged end as Australia picked up their fifth world title. On a night that was magical simply for what it represented, for the manner in which 86,174 people packed one of the great sporting venues in the world, Meg Lanning's Australia bossed over Harmanpreet Kaur's India, winning by 85 runs.

The build-up to the final was incredible, with all roads in Melbourne's Central Business District leading to the G. Families, old and young, mean and women, steamed into the ground, drawn by Katy Perry but here to support their team and watch the end of a tournament that has captured the imagination of a country.

When Australia won the toss and batted, they would have felt a huge sense of relief: They are not the best chasing team around, and runs on the board in a big final are worth their weight in gold. Alyssa Healy, who some thought should be moved out of the opening position because of her lean trot leading into the tournament, came out swinging.



Australia's captain Meg Lanning lifts the trophy after beating India by 85 runs in the Women's T20 World Cup final in Melbourne

Sure, Healy gave an early chance, and was dropped by Shafali Verma at cover when she had only nine to her name, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad was not alert enough to snap up a return catch offered by Beth Mooney, but as generous as India were, Australia were ruthless.

Healy went hard at the bowling, following up one big hit with another, racing to her half-century off only 30 balls, a mark not bettered in any ICC tournament global final, 50 overs or 20, men's or women's. She then pressed the advantage home before attempting one shot too many and falling on 75 off 39, but by then she had already done what was asked of her.

Mooney, who has been content playing the foil to the more aggressive Healy, played her part to perfection, marshalling the innings and remaining unbeaten on 78, taking Australia to an imposing 184 from 20 overs.

If India were to mount a serious challenge they needed their highest impact players to fire. Shafali, who appeared deflated from the time she dropped that early catch, feathered an edge to the 'keeper and then there were two. Smriti Mandhana kept hopes alive with a couple of delectable drives through the off side, but she too went too hard too soon and chipped a catch to mid off. It was then all down to Kaur. Feeling the pressure of the occasion and the scorecard, India's captain tried to clear midwicket and only found the fielder in the deep.

From 30 for 4 it was a slippery slope down to 99 all out. The margin of defeat was heavy and undeniable, but it belied the manner in which India's World Cup campaign had gone. Even in defeat, they deserve to hold their heads high.

30

The number of runs India captain Harmanpreet scored in the T20 World Cup. Her sequence was: 4, 15, 1, 8 and 2

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates