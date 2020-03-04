Women's WT20: India face England; SA take on Australia in semi-finals

India's Poonam Yadav, left, celebrates with teammate Harmanpreet Kaur after taking the wicket of Australia's Jess Jonassen during the first game of the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup in Sydney. Pic/AFP

India will take on England in the Women's T20 World Cup semifinals, it was decided on Tuesday following the rained-out game between South Africa and the West Indies here.

The abandoned game meant South Africa and West Indies shared a point each which was enough to push the former to the top spot with seven points, leaving England second.

England, who finished with three wins and a loss in the group stage, face India on Thursday in a repeat semifinal of the 2018 edition. Back then, England had beaten India before losing the final to Australia.

India, who are aiming to make their maiden final, topped the group stage with four wins in as many games. The second semifinal between South Africa and four-time champions Australia will also be played on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

